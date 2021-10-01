COVID-19: 1,362 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,362 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,908,432 including 169,679 still active. The number of active cases increased from 168,937 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 16 new fatalities – six from COVID-19 alone and 10 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,666.

According to the ministry, 87,719 people are quarantined and 2,663,087 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 169,679 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Due to technical issues on the government’s website, Friday’s data on vaccinations is unavailable. As of Thursday, a total of 37,212,955 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,404,212 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 172 out of 658 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 234,661,346 coronavirus cases, 4,799,727 deaths and 211,448,539 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 44,314,424, India has the second most with 33,766,707 cases and Brazil third with 21,427,073.