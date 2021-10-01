We are working on preventing package buyout of apartments: official

“We are working intensively on how to prevent the package buyout of apartments and avoid the problems Berlin is currently facing,” Piotr Uściński, secretary of state at the Ministry of Development and Technology reported.

The official was asked about package purchases of apartments and the situation from a few months ago, when the Norwegian fund bought over 1,000 apartments in Warsaw.

“In fact, such transactions take place on the market. We observe it. We see and observe what is happening in Berlin,” he said, adding that he spoke to a representative of the Berlin local government on this matter.

In Berlin, in Sunday’s referendum, the city’s residents voted in favour of the expropriation of housing investment funds. The largest of them, such as Deutsche Wohnen SE or Vonovia SE, possess nearly 100,000 apartments in the German capital.

According to the Euronews website, since 1990 various funds have bought approximately 200,000 apartments in Berlin, pushing up rents.