About 1.2 mln students start academic year

There are about 1.2 million students starting the academic year 2021/2022 on Friday, October 1, at nearly 400 Polish universities. The academic year starts in person after a long break.

According to the Information Processing Center – National Research Institute (OPI PIB), there are 373 universities in Poland, including 225 non-public, 121 public and 17 church universities. As of December 2020, the university staff consists of over 95,000.

According to data provided by the OPI PIB from December 2020 there were 1.17 million students in Poland. Most of them study one major, 39,000 study two, and over 1,800 study three. The estimates of the Conference of Rectors of Academic Schools in Poland (KRASP) show that a similar number of students to that in the last academic year will be in Polish universities from October.

Many students have studied the last two or three semesters online due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this will be the first full-time semester for them.

In a statement in June, Statistics Poland (GUS) indicated that in recent years the number of students had been systematically decreasing from 1.8 million in the 2010/2011 academic year to about 1.2 million in the 2019/2020 academic year.

According to the data from GUS the number of graduates has also recently decreased – from 497,500 in the academic year 2010/11 to 293,400 people in the 2019/20 academic year.

The Ministry of Education and Science does not have data on the number of foreign students who start the new academic year on October 1. However, in the winter semester of the 2020/2021 academic year, despite the pandemic, there was an increase of foreign students by 4,000 in comparison to the previous year.

According to GUS, there were 84,700 foreign students studying at Polish universities in 2020/2021. Most of them came from Ukraine (45.4 percent of all foreigners). The following places were taken by Belarusians (11.5 percent) and students from India (3 percent).

The latest number of students will be determined in November this year, when the final data on the scale of enrollment will be sent from universities.