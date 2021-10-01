State of emergency on border with Belarus extended by 60 days

Poland’s Sejm, the country parliament’s lower house, approved on Thursday the President’s ordinance prolonging by 60 days the state of emergency in areas close to the country’s border with Belarus owing to an attempt by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime to destabilise Poland and the EU by pushing migrants from the Middle East across the frontier.

237 MPs supported the President’s motion, 179 were against and 31 abstained.

The state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, partially encompassing the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the eastern part of the country, has been in force since September 2. It pertained to 183 municipalities (115 in the Podlaskie province and 68 in the Lubelskie province) and was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

On September 28, the government asked the President for a 60-day extension of the state of emergency in areas close to the Polish-Belarusian border as the migratory pressure has escalated in recent days.

The President signed the motion on September 29.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the government of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.