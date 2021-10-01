Poland, Czech Republic do not reach agreement on Turów mine

Poland and the Czech Republic have not reached agreement regarding the disputed Turów open-cast lignite mine located near th

“A very good offer made by Poland has not been accepted,” Polish Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka announced on Thursday night.

“The offer met with the escalation of demands on the part of the Czech side,” Mr Kurtyka said, adding that this “will harm communities on both sides of the border.”

The amounts proposed by the Polish side were to be allocated to the implementation of projects in the Liberec country, related primarily to the construction of water management infrastructure. A proposal for a commitment to strengthen the monitoring of the impact of the Turów mine in terms of dust emissions, noise generation and impact on groundwater was also presented.

The Turów mine, which lies on the border with Germany and the Czech Republic, has been the subject of a complaint to the EU by the Czech Republic, which claims that plans to extend it threaten the environment and, especially, ground water on the Czech side of the border.

On September 21, Poland was ordered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to pay a EUR 500,000 daily fine for its failure to suspend operations at the Turow mine.

According to the CJEU, the fine is to be paid until the date on which that member state complies with the provisions of a court order made on May 21, 2021, when Poland was told to shut down the mine.

Poland refused to shut down the mine as, according to the government, “as this would deprive millions of households of electricity.”