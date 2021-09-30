Poland’s 2020 arms exports reach nearly EUR 400 mln

In 2020, 35 percent of Poland’s arms and military equipment exports went to the US, the Polish foreign ministry announced in a report on Thursday.

The ministry wrote that arms exports in 2020 totalled EUR 392.5 mln, with 935 export licences granted compared to 1,106 in 2019.

As many as 18 percent of last year’s military exports went to the Philippines, 6 percent to Ukraine, and 5 percent to both Vietnam and Algeria, the ministry wrote.

The report is a mandatory publication required under domestic and international laws governing the transparency of foreign arms sales.