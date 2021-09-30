Poland’s gross foreign debt slightly up q/q in Q2

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s gross foreign debt went up from EUR 307.6 billion in Q1 2021 to EUR 308.4 billion in Q2, after correction, the central bank has reported.

The debt of the government sector fell from EUR 98.4 billion to EUR 95.9 billion, after correction, the National Bank of Poland wrote in a report published on Thursday.

The indebtedness of other sectors increased from EUR 64.8 billion to EUR 67.1 billion.