EU welcomes Polish province’s retreat from LGBT declaration

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The European Commission (EC), the EU’s executive arm, has praised the Polish province of Swietokrzyskie for annulling an LGBT declaration that it said violated minority rights.

Resolutions opposing LGBT “ideology,” adopted by over 100 Polish municipalities in 2019 have generated widespread criticism in Poland and abroad, and triggered a diplomatic backlash.

The Swietokrzyskie province’s step back prompted the EC to start consultations with it on the EU’s regional multi-million euro funding programme for 2021-27.

The EC’s Lucie Zackova said that EU funds are tied to “certain EU conditions, principles and values that need to be respected.”

Zackowa said the EC “welcomed” the province’s change of heart.

The Swietokrzyskie province had risked losing EUR 16 million from the REACT-EU programme, an EU recovery fund, if it had kept the declaration in force.

In repealing the June 2019 anti-LGBT “ideology” declaration, province authorities adopted a resolution confirming Swietokrzyskie’s “respect for the centuries-old tradition and culture of the Republic of Poland as well as equality and fair treatment.”

The EC’s Gelu Calacean said that the Commission expected Poland to ensure concrete measures were taken to fight all types of discrimination, including those on grounds of sexual orientation, in 2021-27, the current European budget period.

Andrzej Prus, head of the province’s assembly, told PAP that the local authorities “have shown the will to cooperate with the European Commission officials.”

“Now the ball is in the court of the European Commission,” he added.

The EU has allocated EUR 1.4 billion to Swietokrzyskie in the current seven-year budget.