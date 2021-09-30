COVID-19: 4th wave likely to peak in November, December, says Health Min

A fourth coronavirus wave will likely peak in November, but it is also possible that it will happen in December, said Adam Niedzielski, Poland’s Health Minister on Thursday.

“There could be either 10,000 or even 40,000 new infections in the virus spike,” Adam Niedzielski told the Polskatimes.pl website.

The minister explained that since there was a significant rise in the number of new infections in mid-September, a fourth COVID-19 wave could have been expected to hit earlier.

“However, now the growth seems slower as it has reached 20-25 percent week on week,” he said. According to Minister Niedzielski, the current situation can be attributed to vaccinations.

“A year ago, the virus was less contagious than the Delta strain we are struggling with at the moment, but the number of new infections is lower today,” he added.

Mr Niedzielski pointed out that around 5,000 new cases a day could be expected by the end of October.

Poland recorded 1,208 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 deaths over the past 24 hours. Overall, 19,404,212 people have been fully vaccinated.