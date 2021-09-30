Offering a sensitive balance between old and new, Browar Warszawski has given new wings to Poland’s booming craft sector

Found at the very epicentre of the mixed-use Browary Warszawkie project, at a stroke it has opened a new door for Warsaw’s beer and craft food lovers while simultaneously bridging the past with the present.

Browary Warszawskie/Facebook

Over the last month, no story has dominated the domestic lifestyle press in quite the same manner as the revival of the former Haberbusch & Schiele brewery complex in Warsaw’s Wola district.

But whilst a crescendo is to be reached with the imminent opening of Robert Lewandowski’s sports bar concept, for many the undoubted highlight has already made its mark – Browar Warszawski, a brewpub that has given new wings to Poland’s booming craft sector.

Rather than offering the dank, pungent familiarity of the majority of Poland’s craft bars, it’s a place for the aspirational generation that have helped lead Warsaw down a vibrant, new path.Browary Warszawskie/Facebook

Opened in 1846, Haberbusch & Schiele became more than just one of the 40 or so breweries servicing Warsaw’s drinkers. Taking the space vacated by Jan G. Schöffer’s Bavarian-style brewery, the newly established brewery grew at rapid pace.

Introducing steam power in the 1880s and 1890s, it specialized in ales and porters and by 1907 was rolling out as many as eight million bottles per year. As time passed, it grew to become not just Warsaw’s biggest brewery, but the largest in the entire Kingdom of Poland.

Working right up until the outbreak of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, it could even make a claim for being something of a hero – prior to the insurgency, the maze of buildings served as storage space for the Home Army’s weapons cache, whilst the grounds were utilized to train young Polish soldiers.

The beating heart of the new complex is the new Browar Warszawski.

Moreover, when the Uprising began in earnest, the brewery’s rich supply of barley helped feed the city.

With the rebellion quashed, the Nazis embarked on their spiteful mission to erase Warsaw from the map and the brewery fared little better than much of the centre – set aflame, it was not until 1954 (though some accounts have the date as being 1955) until it was sufficiently patched-up to resume operations.

In 1970, Poland’s first bottles of Coca-Cola were also produced here under American license.

Brewery Director Dawid Bąk is behind both the design and the beer.

The glory days though were a distant memory, and in 2005 the brewery was officially closed down and left to rot behind padlocks.

This has made its renaissance all the more remarkable. Now offering a sensitive balance between old and new, the last few months have bought a stage-by-stage reopening with the plot infilled with glass offices, pristine public spaces, swank apartments and a wealth of food and drink options.

And the beating heart? The new Browar Warszawski.



Owned by a Lviv-based company with over 120 F&B interests in their portfolio, that it is backed by big business does not detract from the individuality to be enjoyed here.

Taking craft into a direction far more polished than previously known in Poland, it’s a fusion of history and modernity that has its own sense of confident personality – set over several floors, each opens to reveal comfortable corners, lavish seating and whimsical touches such as a bed facing a television.

The new brewery is capable of producing around 370,000 litres of beer per year, and outfitted with the latest state-of-the-art technology.

But if the design is striking, the beer is even more so, and on this rests the hand of Brewery Director Dawid Bąk.

Falling into brewing in 2012 after graduating in the field of Biotechnology, the young brewer has already made waves by earning two runners-up spots at the prestigious Chmielaki Krasnostawskie beer festival. Now, a new throng of fans are enjoying his magic at Browar Warszawski:

“There were a lot of challenges getting this off the ground,” he tells TFN. “Essentially, we had to brew 18 different beers in the space of two weeks so there were a lot of logistical issues to deal with when it came to getting all the different ingredients together, as well as having to familiarize ourselves with the equipment. There were sleepless nights, but I’m really happy with all of the results.”

These issues, he says, were to be expected.

“It’s a fact that this job demands hard work – beer is a living organism and there’s a lot of precision involved. It’s all about maintaining quality and consistency so you don’t just switch off because you’re feeling a little tired.”

Seeking to re-balance the craft scene, Bąk has looked to embrace a more old school ethos.

As time passed, it grew to become not just Warsaw's biggest brewery, but the largest in the entire Kingdom of Poland.

“I think the beers here are quite traditional compared to what you’re finding around the country. Right now it feels like many people are going for things that have long names with lots of ingredients, but here we want to be more accessible and give people the chance to drink the kind of great IPA that made them fall in love with craft beer in the first place.

“In some ways, we’re going back-to-basics.”

This is borne out by an 18-tap menu that is comforting in its range and logic – enough to satisfy hardcore beer geeks while remaining understandable to less fastidious clientele.

“The beer revolution began around ten-years ago and I think we’re at a stage where many people have already ‘connected’ to craft,” he says. “Even big commercial brands have spotted the demand and now produce their own IPAs or Saisons, but I think my job is to show people the true non-commercial side to craft. As such, we want this place to become almost a business card for Warsaw’s scene.”



In 2005 the brewery was officially closed down and left to rot behind padlocks.

Capable of producing around 370,000 litres of beer per year, and outfitted with the latest state-of-the-art technology, it is nonetheless in nature that Bąk puts his trust. “Good beer is all about the natural process,” he says.

Learning his trade from ground-up, it is the complexities of the job that become apparent when speaking to the brewer.

“You need to gather experience and knowledge where you can, but most importantly you need to remember to think. Safety always has to come first. People don’t often realize this, but you’re working with a lot of pressurized equipment and it is dangerous work – a brew master needs to be focused.”

A keen fan of traditional styles (“German wheat beers in particular,” he says), but partial also to very hoppy American Pale Ales and IPAs, his preferences shine through in a choice that feels expertly put together.

Brewery Director Dawid Bąk said: "I'm always looking for old recipes, and I actually met a Warsaw historian not long back with connections to the ancestors of the brewery's former owners. It's my absolute dream to find the original recipes they used here so I can replicate the tastes of the past, but so far we've had no luck."

So too does his respect for history and heritage.

“I’m immensely proud to be here,” he says. “There’s a huge amount of history sitting here. The brewery that once occupied those brick walls in front was famed for its quality, and after a long pause it feels like we’ve restarted a new chapter in history.”

Thus far, however, his dream has not been reached.

“I’m always looking for old recipes, and I actually met a Warsaw historian not long back with connections to the ancestors of the brewery’s former owners. It’s my absolute dream to find the original recipes they used here so I can replicate the tastes of the past, but so far we’ve had no luck.”