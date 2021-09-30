Warrant issued for arrest of Editor-in-chief of Russian investigative portal

A criminal case has been initiated against the Russian journalist Roman Dobrokhotov, the editor-in-chief of the investigative portal Insider. The journalist’s lawyer Julia Kuznetsova said there had been a warrant issued for his arrest.

She explained that the criminal case concerns an illegal border crossing. According to the investigators, on July 31 – August 1, Mr Dobrokhotov entered Russian territory in the Voronezh Oblast, a southern region bordering Ukraine.

On Thursday morning police searched the apartment of Mr Dobrokhotov’s parents, wife and sister in Moscow. The journalist’s wife and father were taken for questioning, while on October 4, his mother is due to be interrogated as well. Investigators wish to know the whereabouts of the journalist.

In the summer of 2021, the portal, whose editorial office operated in Riga, was placed on the list of “foreign agents” media by the Russian authorities.

In the past, Insider launched, along with the Bellingcat investigative platform, an investigation into the attempted poisoning of the oppositionist Alexei Navalny and the operations of the Russian military intelligence service GRU in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.