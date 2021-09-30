Hundreds of migrants present at Minsk airport: report

“Every day some 500 migrants arrive at Minsk international airport with the intention to get to Germany via Poland. Hundreds of them are stuck at the airport waiting to get their entry visas,” Tadeusz Giczan, a Belarusian journalist, reported on social media on Wednesday.

He also published a video showing hundreds of people wandering at the airport waiting for a visa to enter Belarus.

Humanitarian crisis artificially created by the Lukashenko’s regime continues (short thread). Every day some 500 migrants arrive at Minsk intl airport with the intention to get to Germany via Poland. Hundreds of them are stuck at the airport waiting to get their entry visas 1/4 pic.twitter.com/RxGScnWNBH

— Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) September 29, 2021

The authorities in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, refute accusations of deliberately triggering a migration crisis in Poland and other neighbouring countries of the European Union, arguing that illegal transit is organised by citizens of other countries, and migrants reach Belarus using visa-free air travel, which is to foster “the development of business, interpersonal contacts and tourism.”

The President of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, stated at the beginning of July that the country would not undertake activities leading to stopping the illegal migration to EU countries, because due to the imposed sanctions, “there is neither money nor strength for it.”

In recent weeks, groups of migrants on the streets of Minsk have become an everyday sight, as evidenced by numerous recordings and photos posted on social media, where in many places in Minsk one can see groups of people of “non-Slavic appearance” with backpacks and plastic bags.