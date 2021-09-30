Poland’s average corporate wage up 8.0 pct y/y in H1 – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross wage rose by 8.0 percent year on year to PLN 5,593.53 (EUR 1,206) in the first half of 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) announced on Thursday.

GUS said that this yearly increase was higher than the one recorded in the first half of 2020 (compared to the first half of 2019), when it reached 5.8 percent.

The number of people employed in Poland, as of June 30, 2021, amounted to 9,609,500 and was up by 0.3 percent against last year, while at the end of June 2020, as compared to the end of June 2019, it decreased by 0.7 percent, GUS also reported.