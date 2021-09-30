105,000 flu infections weekly: Health Ministry

“Weekly, we have about 105,000 infections and suspicion of influenza. Daily this is around 15,000 cases,” said the spokesman of the Ministry of Health Wojciech Andrusiewicz on Thursday.

COVID-19: 1,208 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,208 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to…

see more

He appealed not to block the entire primary care system and hospital emergency departments, but to perform a COVID-19 test first. During the Thursday briefing, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health drew attention to the scale of flu cases.

“Weekly there are currently 15,000 cases and suspicions of the flu. There are about 15,000 cases daily. If we refer this to the COVID-19 data, we can see that quite a large percentage of parents go to the doctor with their children in fear that the child contracted COVID-19,” Mr Andrusiewicz said.

He appealed to go to the Primary Health Care physician with the test result. “ It is best, if one goes to the primary care physician with the test result, otherwise a doctor may refer them for a test,” he said.

The spokesman indicated that before visiting a primary health care physician for a referral, “one can fill in an application for a COVID-19 test in the system.”







“The drive thru points are practically empty. The waiting time there is 5-10 minutes. Most often it will be negative, because today most of the diseases are para-influenza infections, not COVID-19 ones,” he explained.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said research hads confirmed 1,208 new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections.