Teenagers spend 12 hours a day online on average: study

Teenagers stay online for a large part of the day, and remote education has significantly increased the amount of time spent in front of the monitor. In total, in 2020 a Polish teenager spent around 12 hours a day on screen time,” according to the “Teenagers 3.0” report published by Research and Academic Computer Network (NASK).

Distance learning takes 7 hours and 41 minutes a day. During their free time from school, teenagers use the Internet on average 4 hours and 50 minutes a day. On public holidays, weekends or holidays, this indicator increased and averaged 6 hours and 10 minutes. Nearly every tenth teenager was active on the Internet for more than 8 hours a day.

While kids use the Internet at the expense of their sleep, the most worrying is the parents’ reaction to the situation. The caregivers’ responses show that the Internet was often the only idea for organising a young person’s free time. They also underestimated the time their children spent on the Internet and did not control the use of the web at night. Young people are most often connected to the Internet using mobile devices (92.1 percent).

Due to school duties, teenagers most often use the Internet while doing homework (76.8 percent) or communicating with teachers (74.1 percent). Almost half of them indicated activities involving contacts with friends or family using instant messaging and chats, preparation for tests and tests, and using e-mail.

The average age of technology usage has significantly decreased from 2014. Some of the young respondents already before the age of six had a telephone that allowed them to connect to the Internet. Almost every tenth student claimed that they had a computer with Internet access at their disposal before the age of six.

The study was carried out in December 2020 using the CAWI method (computer-assisted web interviews) on the populations of teenagers and their parents and legal guardians. Complete answers were obtained from 1,733 students (and 893 parents and legal guardians) from 61 schools in all 16 provinces in Poland.