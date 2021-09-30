President signs motion to extend emergency state on Belarusian border

“President Andrzej Duda has signed a motion to extend the state of emergency,” Paweł Soloch, head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), announced on Wednesday evening. As he emphasised, there are still threats on the Polish-Belarusian border as the migratory pressure escalates.

“The President signed a motion to the Sejm [Polish parliament’s Lower House] today for permission to extend the state of emergency by 60 days. The motion will be submitted to the Speaker of the Sejm and will most likely be presented to parliamentarians and put to the vote tomorrow,” Mr Soloch said.

He added that Andrzej Duda shared the arguments of the government regarding the need to extend the state of emergency.

“We are dealing with a persistent threat to citizens and public order in the border areas. Data from recent days show that we must even talk about an escalation of migratory pressure to the border. Another new element is the dangerous, provocative behaviour of the Belarusian services towards Polish soldiers and officers,” he pointed out.

“Unfortunately, our assessments indicate that we are faced with a long-term deterioration of the security situation on the entire EU border with Belarus, including Lithuania and Latvia. This is related to the increasing dependence of the Belarusian authorities on Russia. This is a new reality which both border states and the community will be forced to build an answer to,” Mr Soloch concluded.

The Sejm is likely to consider the President’s motion on Thursday evening.

The state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, partially encompassing the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the eastern part of the country, has been in force since September 2. It pertained to 183 municipalities (115 in the Podlaskie province and 68 in the Lubelskie province) and was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

According to the Polish constitution, in the event of a threat to the constitutional system of the state, the security of citizens or public order, the president, at the request of the Council of Ministers, may introduce, for no longer than 90 days, a state of emergency in part or throughout the entire territory of the state. The extension of a state of emergency may take place only once, with the consent of the Lower House, the Sejm, and for a period not longer than 60 days.