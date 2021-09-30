Poland reports 1,208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 27 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 1,208 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 1,234 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,614 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,566 recorded the day prior, including 172 patients on ventilators, against the total of 654 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 84,962 people are under quarantine. So far 2,662,484 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,212,955 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,404,212 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.