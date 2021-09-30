Poland aims to end dispute over Turów lignite mine: dep FM

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz stated that the Polish side was interested in ending the dispute with the Czech Republic regarding the Turów lignite mine.

“Poland is interested in maintaining the best possible relations with its neighbours,” said Deputy Minister Przydacz.

On Thursday, Polish-Czech negotiations on the Turów mine resumed in Prague. Mr Przydacz said that if the Czech side rejects the Polish offer, the delegation may return to the country.

“If our negotiators, while offering a good offer, come to the conclusion that the Czech side is not interested in accepting this offer or working out a constructive solution, I can imagine that these talks ended in a fiasco,” said the deputy minister. He added that it “would be a fiasco for the Czech side.”

“The Czechs may receive some compensation today. If they do not want to receive it, it is obvious that these talks will not be continued indefinitely,” he said.

In May, the Court of Justice of the European Union acceded to the Czech Republic’s motion to suspend lignite mining at the Turów mine. In turn, on September 20, the CJEU imposed a daily fine of EUR 500,000 on Poland for not stopping mining. The Polish government has announced that the mine will not stop working.