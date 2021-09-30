Majority of Poles want shopping Sundays back – poll

According to a survey by UCE Research, 54.9 percent of consumers want a return to Sunday shopping, whereas 35.8 percent of them do not.

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

More than half of Poles are in favour of restoring shopping on Sundays, a new poll has revealed.

The survey also showed that nearly half of Poles (49.2 percent) believe that the current ban on Sunday trading should not apply to all stores, while 40.9 percent say otherwise.

Nearly 68 percent of those surveyed want food stores to be exempt from the Sunday trading ban. Every fourth respondent would like drugstores and DIY stores to be open on Sundays while clothes shops received just 17.2 percent support.

The survey was carried out for AdRetail Group using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on a nationwide sample of 1017 adult Poles.