COVID-19: 1,208 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,208 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,907,071 including 168,937 still active. The number of active cases increased from 168,111 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 27 new fatalities – 7 from COVID-19 alone and 20 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,650.

According to the ministry, 84,962 people are quarantined and 2,662,484 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 168,937 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 37,212,955 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,404,212 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 172 out of 654 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 234,111,302 coronavirus cases, 4,788,880 deaths and 210,912,513 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 44,199,496, India has the second most with 33,739,980 cases and Brazil third with 21,399,546.