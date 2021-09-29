Poland sends Egypt over 100,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine

"Over 100,000 vaccines against Covid-19 flew today from Warsaw to Cairo," the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter. (illustrative photo)

Poland sent a consignment of over 100,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine to Egypt on Wednesday, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Egypt now joins Vietnam, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Australia and Norway on the list of countries Poland has sent vaccines to.

“Over 100,000 vaccines against Covid-19 flew today from Warsaw to Cairo,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter. “The gift of vaccines for Egypt is an expression of solidarity with an important partner of Poland in North Africa.”

A ministry press release said that counteracting the disease and its effects demands efforts on a global scale, and that equal and safe access to vaccines is extremely important in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry added that Poland has sufficient vaccines for all its citizens and so could share its stockpiles with foreign partners in need.