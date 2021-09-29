Marek Magierowski given green light to become Ambassador to US

Marek Magierowski, who has been serving the role of Poland’s ambassador to Israel, was given the formal consent of the US side to take the position of the Polish ambassador in Washington, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Łukasz Jasina, in an interview with the Polish Press Agency PAP.

“I can officially confirm that the procedure on the American side is over, we are happy about it and we are waiting for a move from the parliamentary committee,” Mr Jasina said.

As he added, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that Mr Magierowski will be able to take over the leadership of the Polish diplomatic mission in Washington before the end of 2021.

However, the exact term depends on when Poland’s Lower House, the Sejm, formally accepts his nomination.

Marek Magierowski, who has held his current position since June 2018, is in Warsaw after Polish authorities decided in August not to return to Israel as a result of a diplomatic dispute over the Polish restitution law.

Earlier, he was, among others, head of the press office of the Chancellery of the Polish President, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a journalist.

Mr Magierowski is to replace Piotr Wilczek in Washington, who took over the position of the Polish ambassador to the US in November 2016.