Vast majority of schools now functioning normally — ministry

The ministry's data came from education superintendents and were based on data from school and kindergarten directors.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Fewer than 1 percent of kindergartens and schools are using distance learning or hybrid tuition, according to the Education Ministry, despite rising Covid infection rates.

The ministry reported that 99.9 percent of kindergartens, 99.2 percent of primary schools and 99.3 percent of high schools were running normal lessons on Wednesday.

Poland recorded 1,234 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to Health Ministry statistics, in comparison to the 975 cases reported on Tuesday

The Education Ministry added that despite this, 15,418 pre-schools were operating normal attendance-based lessons with only one operating remotely and 16 using a hybrid mode of education.

Among primary schools, 14,277 were functioning normally on Wednesday as were 7,755 high schools. Three primary schools were operating remotely and one high school, while 108 primary schools and 56 high schools were operating in hybrid mode, the ministry reported.

