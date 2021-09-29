Polish scientist on research trail of conspiracy theories

Where do conspiracy theories come from? Professor Włodzisław Duch from the Faculty of Physics, Astronomy and Applied Computer Science at the Nicolaus Copernicus University decided to investigate the process of their formation in a human’s brain. The paper on this topic has just been published in the prestigious journal Patterns.

The subject has been scarcely taken up by scientists. However, Włodzisław Duch has been dealing with this issue for many years. So far, the idea has seemed too innovative, and computer models, in turn, do not deal with such subtle issues as memetics.

Memes, from the Greek: mimema, meaning “what is imitated” are called pieces of information “that come to the one’s head”, which quickly root in the structure of neuronal connections in the brain, and behave similarly to genes.

“Memetics is therefore a theory of the forms of human behaviour, it gives a coherent paradigm to cultural studies, religious studies, sociology and other social sciences that describe our mental space. Its main task is to identify memes, to study how they replicate, spread and develop,” Professor Duch explained.

It is much easier to believe it

So why do people believe in conspiracy theories? The biological and psychological mechanisms of forming false beliefs, and therefore conspiracy theories, are very complicated – accepting distorted views of reality can be a side effect of many different factors throughout one’s life, such as education and life experiences, among others, which is why it is so difficult to study. Moreover, accepting simple explanations can be comfortable as it saves energy, which the human brain uses a lot, it also creates a pleasant feeling of understanding. And complex explanations require a lot of effort to understand.

In his article, Włodzisław Duch presents one of the probable mechanisms of conspiracy theories in the brain. Emotional arousal, precarious situations force the brain to temporarily become more neuroplastic to remember what moved us. In turn, a traumatic experience, a sudden explanation of the situation, reduces the plasticity of the brain, causing “freezing” of misconceptions.

“When it comes to rumours, it is clearly associated with a catastrophe. The incoming information merges with the preserved traces of memory, they can self-organise, creating memes that attract many random brain activation patterns depicting memories and images. On the mental level, they show up as memes with numerous random, false associations, disrupting the relationship between memory states,” said Professor Duch.

Therefore, it is so difficult to fight conspiracy theories – in the brains of people who believe in them, even when they hear an argument against their beliefs, a memplex – a complex of memes on a given topic, arises. Then it strengthens and expands with new associations.

Włodzisław Duch admits that experiments on human brains are not being taken into account any time soon, as they would be considered unethical, because, to some extent they would involve “messing around with people’s heads.”

According to the professor, his simulations should draw attention to the need to analyse the type of distortions common in neural networks. More complex neural models will be needed to enable predictions that can be compared with the results of neuroimaging and behavioural experiments. However, even such simple models can serve as illustrations of the putative processes responsible for the formation of various conspiracy theories.