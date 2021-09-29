Polish province in line for EU funding after dropping anti-LGBT resolution

The head of the Małopolskie provincial assembly, Witold Kozłowski, said on Wednesday that he had received "verbal information from the representative of the European Commission that we are returning to talks about the REACT-EU programme."

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

The Małopolskie province in southern Poland is set to resume talks with the European Commission on EU funding after it annulled its so-called anti-LGBT declaration, an official has said.

Resolutions opposing LGBT “ideology,” adopted by over 100 Polish municipalities last year, have generated widespread criticism in Poland and abroad, and triggered a diplomatic backlash.

The European Commission (EC) launched infringement proceedings against Poland in July over the declarations, and in early September it wrote to five Polish regional councils urging them to abandon them if they want to receive funding from the REACT-EU programme.

On Monday, Małopolskie, following the lead of four other Polish provinces, repealed its declaration.

The head of the Małopolskie provincial assembly, Witold Kozłowski, said on Wednesday that he had received “verbal information from the representative of the European Commission that we are returning to talks about the REACT-EU programme.”

According to him, the region is due to receive EU funding to support entrepreneurs and healthcare services affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kozłowski said the Małopolskie province will send to Maria Galewska, the EC’s representative, documents related to the abandoning of the 2019 declaration “on opposition to introducing LGBT ‘ideology’ into the local government community.”

In his opinion, the assurances from the Commission on the return to talks related to the REACT-EU programme proves that “all obstacles” have already been removed, and the inhabitants of Małopolskie do not have to worry about the region failing to receive development funds.

At stake were EUR 33.5 million in funding under the REACT-EU (Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe) programme and about EUR 2.5 billion in the 2021-2027 funding period.