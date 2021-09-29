EU home affairs chief, Polish interior minister to discuss border crisis

Ylva Johansson, the EU’s commissioner for home affairs, has said she will meet with Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński on Thursday to discuss the tense migration situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Poland and the Baltic countries have accused the Belarusian government of pushing migrants, most of them from the Middle East, across their borders in an effort to destabilise both its neighbours and the EU.

Ms Johansson said the EU should help member states protect the bloc’s external borders, including the one between Poland and Belarus.

Admitting that the EU should respond decisively to provocations caused by the Alexander Lukashenko regime, she stated that it should also be manifested that the border is not only Polish, but also European. She expressed a belief that Poland will agree to broader cooperation with the EU in protecting the border.

So far, Poland has refused to accept the EU’s offer of assistance from the bloc’s border agency Frontex, claiming it is managing the situation efficiently on its own.

Recently, four migrants have died on the Polish side of the border, and prosecutors have instigated proceedings into the deaths. Ylva Johansson thanked Kaminski for the prosecutors’ decision, calling the deaths a reason for concern.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland presented a report on the migration crisis to other EU members, saying it expects the situation to escalate due to the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan and Minsk’s attempts to bring in more migrants from the Middle East and Africa.