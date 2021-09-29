Russia records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since pandemic start

As many as 857 people have died from COVID-19 in Russia during the past 24 hours; such a high number of deaths has not yet been recorded in this country since the beginning of the pandemic that has been going on for more than 1,5 years.

Since Tuesday, 22,430 new coronavirus infections have been detected, the Moscow government staff said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the authorities saw that the number of cases was increasing. This situation, as he stressed, “requires attention and is a reason for further mobilisation.”

However, he made a reservation that there were no plans to introduce restrictions at the national level.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Russia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic now stands at 7,487,138 (world’s fifth highest), while the death toll rose to 206,388 (world’s fourth highest).