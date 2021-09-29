Defence Ministry to purchase new Black Hawk helicopters

During the Defence24 Day international conference, Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak announced the purchase of new Black Hawk helicopters for special forces and further modernisation of the Polish army.

Mr Błaszczak also talked about the role of the Polish Army in defending the eastern borders of our country and the need to cooperate with allies. In his speech, he emphasised that the most important goal of his ministry is to ensure security for Poland and Poles. It will be possible to achieve this goal if the army is equipped with modern and reliable equipment.

“All my activities and the activities of the Ministry of National Defence are aimed at making Poland stronger and safer. And I would like to emphasise emphatically that the Polish Army will develop with the same determination as before,” he said.

The head of the National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch, spoke about new threats to Poland’s security and confirmed that on Wednesday, the president will apply for an extension of the state of emergency in the eastern border area.







At the same time, he expressed hope that the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, would agree to this request and described the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border as “a permanent change of security in the strategic dimension.” According to him, this is related to the strengthening of cooperation between the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime and Russia.

“Today we need action, time to adapt to this new reality,” Mr Soloch said.

The two-day international conference Defence24 Day is devoted to military security. There will be specialists from Poland and abroad sharing their experience in special forces operations and battlefield rescue. The conference is accompanied by an exhibition of equipment for special units.

The Ministry of National Defence, the National Security Bureau, the Ministry of State Assets and the Government Centre for Security took honorary patronage over the conference.