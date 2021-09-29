Poland warns EU of further migrant pressure from Belarus

Poland has told the EU that it expects further attempts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter its territory from Belarus.

Gov’t warns migrants on Polish-Belarusian border via SMS

“Migrants who are approaching the Polish-Belarusian border and are within range of Poland’s Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) are being warned via…

see more

Andrzej Sadoś, Poland’s ambassador to the EU, who presented the report at a meeting of EU ambassadors, said the migrant crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus was not expected to subside owing to the situation in Afghanistan and a steady inflow of migrants to Belarus.

The ambassador said that Poland was dealing with the situation itself, and reminded that in protecting its eastern border with Belarus it was also guarding the EU’s eastern frontier. Mr Sadoś warned that migration routes through Belarus, and probably Russia, could be used to initiate uncontrolled movement of migrants throughout the EU.

According to the Polish Press Agency’s (PAP) sources, support for Poland was voiced by the EC, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Greece.

In the report, Mr Sadoś said the current crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border was a security threat to the entire EU.

Poland and the Baltic countries have accused the Belarusian government of pushing migrants, most of them from the Middle East, across their borders in an effort to destabilise both its neighbours and the EU.