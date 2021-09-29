Poland reports 1234 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 22 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 1234 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 975 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,566 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,529 recorded the day prior, including 174 patients on ventilators, against the total of 647 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 83,537 people are under quarantine. So far 2,662,132 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,186,150 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,386,695 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.