COVID-19: 1,234 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,234 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,905,866 including 168,111 still active. The number of active cases increased from 166,915 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 22 new fatalities – 6 from COVID-19 alone and 16 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,623.

According to the ministry, 83,537 people are quarantined and 2,662,132 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 168,111 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 37,186,150 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,386,695 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 174 out of 647 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 233,594,357 coronavirus cases, 4,779,746 deaths and 210,418,626 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 44,054,825, India has the second most with 33,716,451 cases and Brazil third with 21,381,790.