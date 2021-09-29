Poland among major household appliance producers in Europe: report

35 percent of all EU household appliances are produced in Poland. The sector, together with subcontractors, employs over 100,000 people. In the first half of the year, the export of large household appliances increased by over 46 percent,” the daily “Rzeczpospolita” reported on Wednesday.

In 2020, 30 million pieces of equipment left 35 plants in Poland producing household appliances, including 24 million large household appliances, such as washing machines and refrigerators.

“The industry grows thanks to the European market. In the case of clothes dryers, Polish plants satisfy over 90 percent of the demand, washing machines – over 50 percent and in the case of refrigerators – 20-30 percent. In total, 35 percent of all EU household appliances production is generated in Poland,” the journal said.

Data from producer organisations APPLiA Polska, quoted by “Rzeczpospolita”, show that the importance of Polish industry is growing. In the first half of the year, the export of large household appliances increased by over 46 percent.

This is partly a base effect and a comparison with last year’s COVID-19 pandemic peak. However, exports are 36.6 percent higher than in pre-pandemic 2019. Positive trends can also be seen in production – at the end of August it is over 28 percent higher than last year and in the case of large household appliances reaches over 18 million units. There are also small household appliances factories in the country, moreover, five plants produce TV sets.

The President of the Digital Poland Association (Cyfrowa Polska), Michał Kanownik, told Rzeczpospolita that the vast majority of Polish production is exported, although sales in Poland are also significant.

“It has remained at a stable level for years. The plants are not everything, many subcontractors work for them. In total, the value of RTV production in 2020 amounted to PLN 36 bn (EUR 7.78 bn),” he added.