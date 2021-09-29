Poland crosses 4th Covid wave threshold

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland has crossed the 1200 Covid-19 infection threshold which marks the onset of the 4th wave of the disease, the health minister said on Wednesday morning.

Adam Niedzielski said on radio Plus that the 4th Covid-19 wave was developing according to expectations, with a marked rise in new infections since the previous week.

“Today we crossed the 4th wave threshold, we’ve recorded more than 1,200 new infections with the coronavirus,” Niedzielski said

He added that the infection count was rising at a slightly slower pace than two weeks ago.