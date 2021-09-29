Polish parties divided over extension of state of emergency

The Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, believes that the state of emergency should be extended on the Polish-Belarusian border for the country’s security. The Civic Coalition (KO), Polish opposition’s largest bloc has not yet reached a decision but is unlikely to support the request. The Left has declared a vote against the extension of the state of emergency.

I will apply for extension of the state of emergency: president

The Council of Ministers has decided to ask the president Andrzej Duda to extend the state of emergency in the Belarusian border neighbourhood for…

see more

On Tuesday, the Council of Ministers decided to ask President Andrzej Duda to extend the state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus for 60 days. The President declared on Tuesday evening that as soon as a motion to extend the state of emergency is directed to him, he would apply – in accordance with the provisions of the constitution – to the Sejm (Polish parliament’s Lower House) to grant its consent to the emergency state’s extension.

The next Sejm session, scheduled for three days, will begin on Wednesday. It cannot be ruled out that Members of Parliament will deal with the matter then.

Ryszard Terlecki, the head of the PiS caucus and a deputy Speaker of the Sejm, assessed on Tuesday in an interview with commercial broadcaster Polsat News that the state of emergency should be extended, as the situation on the border is becoming increasingly disturbing.

According to Mr Terlecki, Poland is dealing with “increasingly intense provocations on the Belarusian side” and “the intensity and aggression on the other side is growing.”

“In my opinion, for the security of the entire country, and above all for the security of the border part of the country, the state of emergency should be extended,” he stressed.

The KO caucus has not yet made a decision on the assessment of the extension of the state of emergency, although Jan Grabiec, spokesman of the Civic Platform (PO), KO’s largest party, said on Tuesday in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the caucus is unlikely to support of this request.

Gov’t warns migrants on Polish-Belarusian border via SMS

“Migrants who are approaching the Polish-Belarusian border and are within range of Poland’s Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) are being warned via…

see more

Krzysztof Gawkowski, head of the Left caucus, told PAP that the Left will vote against.

“We believe that the extension of the state of emergency is not something that will change the situation. First of all, journalists should be admitted to the border,” he said.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, leader of the Polish People’s Party (PSL) stressed that his party’s MPs would only respond to the motion when it went to parliament.

“We will not oppose for sure, but we will not take responsibility for the rulers’ decisions if they do not want us to take this responsibility together with them,” he said.

Jakub Kulesza, chairman of the Confederation caucus, said that his formation agrees with the intentions to extend the state of emergency, but that the final decision on this matter depends on the course of the debate in the Sejm.

“We believe that the border should be completely tight, that illegal immigration cannot be afforded by serious states,” he pointed out.

The state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, partially encompassing the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the eastern part of the country, has been in force since September 2. It pertains to 183 municipalities (115 in the Podlaskie province and 68 in the Lubelskie province) and was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

According to the Polish constitution, in the event of a threat to the constitutional system of the state, the security of citizens or public order, the president, at the request of the Council of Ministers, may introduce, for not longer than 90 days, a state of emergency in part or throughout the entire territory of the state. The extension of a state of emergency may take place only once, with the consent of the Lower House, the Sejm, and for a period not longer than 60 days.