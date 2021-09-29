Almost half of Poles disagree with CJEU’s decision on Turów: survey

“Almost half of the respondents believe that the Polish side should not comply with the decision of the Court of Justice of the EU after a complaint from the Czech Republic ordering the temporary suspension of mining in Turów,” according to the United Surveys’ poll for “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” daily, RMF FM radio channel and RMF24.pl and Dziennik.pl websites.

The pollster asked, “Should Poland comply with the decision of the CJEU ordering suspension of extraction in Turów mine?”. 46.7 percent of respondents said that Poland should not comply with the ruling, which includes 19 percent who answered “rather not” and 27.7 percent who were fully against the decision of the Court.







Nearly 39 percent of respondents stated that Poland should comply with the CJEU ruling, with 19 percent saying “definitely yes” and 19.8 percent who responded “rather yes”. A further 14.5 percent were undecided.







The largest support for respecting the CJEU’s ruling was expressed by Civic Coalition (KO, 69 percent) and the Left (65 percent) voters. The smallest amount of support came from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS 15 percent) and the Confederation (14 percent) voters.

“It is mainly men who are opposed to complying with the CJEU’s decision. In total, almost half of the [surveyed] men support not paying the European Commission after the complaint by the Czechs. Opposition is also aligned with older age. In the group of the oldest respondents (over 70 years old) 63 percent believe that Poland should not pay,” the “DGP” reads.

The CJEU decided earlier in September that Poland should pay a daily EUR 500,000 fine to the European Commission for not implementing interim measures and not stopping lignite mining at the Turów mine in south-western Poland. In response, PM Mateusz Morawiecki stated that Poland would not close the facility.

The United Surveys poll for “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” daily, RMF FM radio channel and RMF24.pl and Dziennik.pl websites was carried out last Friday on a nationwide sample of 1,000 adult Polish residents using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI).