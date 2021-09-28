Polish tourism industry steadily coming to life

The three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the traffic in Polish tourism to decrease by about 70 percent. However, the 2021 summer season brought some relief to the industry, which is slowly recovering from the year 2020, where it suffered about USD 1 tn loss globally.

As it turned out, Poles have not given up on foreign trips. The most popular overseas travel destinations have not changed, as most of Poland’s citizens chose Croatia, Turkey and Greece.

More than a year and a half ago the circumstances changed and enforced changes to the security and sanitary regime. Now, it is indispensable to have a COVID-19 passport which facilitates travelling between EU countries. Vaccinations are another key element that halts the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In Poland, people would often choose sea resorts, mountains and the Masuria region in the north of the country. In the difficult pandemic reality, tourists resolve to visit familiar places more frequently.

Tourist vouchers have become the factor that was to stimulate the native economy. It amounts to PLN 500 (EUR 108.2) for each child up to the age of 18 and PLN 1,000 (EUR 216.5) for a child with a disability certificate. The benefit may be used in accommodation and tourist services and can be activated until March 2022. Countrywide, there are approximately 6.5 million children entitled to receive it.