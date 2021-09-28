Warsaw airport sees recovery after COVID-19 pandemic year

After the first nine months of 2021, Warsaw Chopin Airport is on track to match passenger figures for the whole of 2020, the year when the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the world, crippling air traffic.

“The airport has already handled five million passengers, which is close to the 5.48 million figure recorded in the whole of 2020,” Andrzej Klewiado, Chopin Airport’s spokesman, said on Monday.

“A rebound in air traffic started in the spring,” he added.

Air traffic revived largely due to mass COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. In Poland, just over 50 percent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated.

“Since mid-May, the number of passengers checking in at Chopin Airport has been growing by about 10,000 every week,” the spokesman said.

According to Klewiado, September may be the third month in a row in which the airport handles at least one million passengers.

In June, the airport serviced 639,000 passengers, in July – 1.04 million and in August – 1.19 million. August’s figure was 80 percent better compared to the same month of 2020.

Warsaw Chopin Airport is the biggest airport in Poland. In 2020, it suffered a 70.9 percent drop in passenger numbers.