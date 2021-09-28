Amputee Euro built amazing team spirit: Krystian Kapłon

The European Championships in amputee football that has concluded in Kraków, southern Poland, has built an amazing team and relationships between its members, said Krystian Kapłon, one of the most talented players of the Polish national team who took third place at the tournament, who was the guest of “Inside The Game” programme.

Even though the bronze won on home soil is the repetition of the success achieved four years earlier, Poland’s young amputee football star considers it a big achievement anyway, as he could see progress in this year’s matches, especially in terms of ball control and creation. Krystian Kapłon stated that his team became more conscious and the so-called “lost year” (of the COVID-19 pandemic) only integrated the squad and bolstered the interpersonal relations within the group, which, as he said, has long been like a family.







In the opinion of Krystian Kapłon, the team will only grow better, making the most of the experience gathered so far. The next opportunity to prove their class will be the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup. And not only fans, but the players themselves have set their eyes on the main prize.







What was another boost for Kapłon was the fact that the host city, Kraków, indeed lived this tournament to the fullest. The support for the team was not restricted just to the fans’ presence at the stands, but it was tangible at every corner of the city, when people would meet the players on the streets and take photos with them.







During the tournament in Kraków, the hosts took bronze medals after seeing off Russia 1:0.

In the group stage, Poland stunned Ukraine 3:0 and crushed Israel 8:0, then drew against Spain 1:1. On their way to the match for third place, the Polish team defeated France 2:0 in the quarter-final, but suffered a heartbreak defeat in the semi-final against group rivals Spain.







Amputee football is played by athletes who underwent a unilateral amputation of the lower limb – in the case of field players – or the upper limb of goalkeepers. Matches last 2×25 minutes.