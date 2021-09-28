I will apply for extension of the state of emergency: president

The Council of Ministers has decided to ask the president Andrzej Duda to extend the state of emergency in the Belarusian border neighbourhood for another 60 days, said the government’s spokesman Piotr Müller. Later in the afteroon, the head of the state concured that he will apply to the parliament for such an extension.

The spokesman added that the application was to be forwarded to the president later on Tuesday.

“When a motion concerning extension of the state of emergency is submitted to me, I will apply to the parliament for acceptance of prolonging it for additional sixty days,” the president told a press conference.





Piotr Müller went on to say that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border was still very difficult.

“From the beginning of this hybrid war, as it should already be called, about 10,000 individuals have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Every day, hundreds of migrants try to enter our territory illegally,” said Mr Müller.

He also noted that the Border Guard, the army and the police have been all taking steps to prevent this type of action.

“It is our duty not only to secure the border of Poland, but also of the European Union,” said the government spokesman.

The state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, partially encompassing the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the eastern part of the country, has been in force since September 2. It pertains to 183 municipalities (115 in the Podlaskie province and 68 in the Lubelskie province) and was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

According to the Polish constitution, in the event of a threat to the constitutional system of the state, the security of citizens or public order, the president, at the request of the Council of Ministers, may introduce, for not longer than 90 days, a state of emergency in part or throughout the entire territory of the state. The extension of a state of emergency may take place only once, with the consent of the Lower House, the Sejm, and for a period not longer than 60 days.