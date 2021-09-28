Migrants in Usnarz Górny came there from Russia, not Afghanistan: official

“Afghan migrants currently residing in Usnarz Górny do not meet the criteria for the status of war refugees. These people did not come from Afghanistan, but have spent the last years in Russia,” the deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz wrote on social media.

According to the official, this is another evidence that the Vladimir Putin regime is playing a key role in the operation of transferring illegal immigrants to the European Union.

The spokesman of the minister coordinator of secret services, Stanisław Żaryn, stated that as many as 20 percent of the foreigners who have tried to cross the Belarusian-Polish border had been living, often for many years, within the territory of Russia. Some of them concealed this fact.

This is key information in connection with the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, which on Monday demanded that refugees from Usnarz Górny be allowed to contact lawyers.

For over a month, a group of about thirty Afghans have been camping on the Polish-Belarusian border near Usnarz Górny. In August, the European Court of Human Rights ordered Poland to provide them with water, food, medical care and, if possible, temporary shelter.