Poland still not paying fine for not closing disputed lignite mine

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland has not yet started paying a EUR 500,000 daily fine for its failure to suspend operations at the Turów open-cast lignite mine, a government spokesman said.

Poland was ordered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to start paying the fine on September 20.

According to the CJEU, the fine is to be paid until the date on which that member state complies with the provisions of a court order made on May 21, 2021.

The court ordered the closure of the Turów mine, which lies close to the Czech border, due to a complaint lodged by the Czech Republic, which cited environmental concerns.

“No payment has yet been made,” Piotr Mueller told reporters on Tuesday.

Referring to negotiations with the Czech Republic, he said that “they have returned to a working stage during which important details are being decided upon.”

“Poland has presented a very concrete offer,” Mueller said, adding that talks would continue on Wednesday.

“We count on the Czech Republic’s good will,” he said, adding that recent signals from the Czech side were positive.