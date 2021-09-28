Gov’t to ask president for extension of state of emergency

Marcin Onufryjuk/PAP

The government will ask the president for a 60-day extension to the state of emergency in areas close to the Polish-Belarusian border, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Piotr Mueller said the request had been sent to President Andrzej Duda following a meeting of the council of ministers.

He added that “hundreds” of migrants were trying to cross the Polish-Belarusian border a day, and that “since the beginning of the hybrid war” 10,000 people have tried to get into Poland from Belarus.

Poland has accused Belarus of deliberately pushing migrants across the border in a bid to destabilise Poland and the EU.

A 30-day state of emergency was declared on September 2 in areas of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces that lie adjacent to the border.

Under the state of emergency, non-residents including the press and media are barred from entering the area it covers.