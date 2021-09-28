COVID-19: 975 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 975 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,904,631 including 166,915 still active. The number of active cases increased from 166,075 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 29 new fatalities – 2 from COVID-19 alone and 27 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,601.

According to the ministry, 84,820 people are quarantined and 2,662,115 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 166,915 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

The Ministry has not published Tuesday’s data regarding the vaccination process in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 37,143,538 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,375,268 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 168 out of 644 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 233,155,762 coronavirus cases, 4,771,122 deaths and 209,883,422 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 43,942,335, India has the second most with 33,697,581 cases and Brazil third with 21,366,395.