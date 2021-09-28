COVID-19: Restrictions to remain unchanged in Poland

According to a draft ordinance issued by the Polish government, there are no plans to change the current COVID-19 restrictions in the country until October 31, 2021.

Poland last loosened its COVID-19 restrictions on June 26, mainly by relaxing attendance caps on retail, hospitality and entertainment premises.

Retail premises will continue to have to limit shoppers to one person per 10 square metres, with facial masks and sanitary measures still obligatory.

Seating at indoor dining areas will continue to be limited at 75 percent, with the same limit applying to amusement parks.

Occupancy rates for hotels, cinemas and other leisure facilities will continue to be limited to 75 percent, not including children under 12.

Nightclubs are still allowed to function with a limit of 150 people.

The 10-square-metre-per-person rule applies to trade fairs and conferences as well as to gyms and fitness clubs, casinos, post offices, libraries, exhibitions and playgrounds.

Attendance at religious ceremonies will continue to be limited to one person per 10-square-metres.

Sporting events and concerts in sports facilities will still be allowed to admit up to 50 percent of the venue’s capacity. Outdoor sports activities are allowed for groups of up to 500 people.

On public transport the number of passengers cannot exceed the number of seats.

Face masks are no longer required outdoors but remain obligatory in indoor public spaces and public transport.

The ordinance will enter into force on September 30.