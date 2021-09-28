Poland might sue the EC over inaction of National Recovery Plan: daily

“The government is considering suing the European Commission for failure to act on the National Reconstruction Plan, and has prepared a catalogue of unanimous matters that could be blocked by Poland as part of retaliation,” informed daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP) on Tuesday.

The newspaper talked about contradictory signals from Warsaw and Brussels. On the one hand, there’s cautious optimism; on the other, about the European Commission’s reservations about the “investment climate” in Poland and changes in the judiciary.

As the paper established, Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, Waldemar Buda made a visit to Brussels, which was supposed to remain secret, and representatives of the ministry did not disclose the agenda of the meetings. The newspaper’s source claimed that technical arrangements are underway between Brussels and Warsaw regarding the inclusion in one of the so-called National Recovery Plan (KPO) milestones of the consequences of the CJEU ruling on the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.

According to the paper, the Polish government, which already in July decided that the plan was negotiated “at the operational level”, is also losing patience. In its opinion, the Commission, by freezing the KPO, goes beyond EU regulation.

The newspaper reads that more radical actions, such as suing the European Commission to the Court of Justice for failure to act, are possible. However, the paper’s interlocutor claims that waiting for a verdict could delay the KPO’s launch. “We already have a compiled and structured catalogue of issues that we can block, especially if unanimity is required. An example may be tax matters dealt with by Finance Ministers,” the newspaper’s interlocutor said.

At the same time, as reported by “DGP”, although the package of laws reforming the Polish judiciary is prepared (including the liquidation of the current Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court and flattening the structure of the courts), there are rumours in the government that it will not be presented until the KPO is unblocked.

The KPO is a document in which the member states indicate how they will use the money from the EU Reconstruction Fund. In the case of Poland, it is about EUR 24 billion in grants.