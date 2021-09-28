Situation of Polish activists detained in Belarus is difficult: dep FM

“The situation around Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut is very difficult. The Belarusian authorities refuse to allow us to contact them, but we continue our efforts to release them,” Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). He stressed that international pressure on the Minsk regime was insufficient.

In September, six months had passed since Andżelika Borys, the head of the Union of Poles in Belarus, and Andrzej Poczobut, an activist and journalist, were arrested. They are in harsh conditions in custody, accused by the Belarusian authorities of “inciting hatred.”

“The situation around Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut is very difficult. Belarusian authorities refuse Polish consuls and Polish diplomatic services to contact prisoners directly, arguing that these people are not Polish, but Belarusian citizens,” Mr Przydacz said , commenting on the matter.

“Of course, we do not stop in our efforts and our diplomatic services… are trying to force the Belarusian side to allow them to contact the inmates,” he reported, stressing that the goal of Polish diplomacy is to free the arrested.

The deputy chief of Polish diplomacy pointed out that over 700 innocent people, mainly journalists and political activists, have been detained in Belarus over the last year.

“It all shows how authoritarian governments are doing in a situation where this international pressure is sometimes insufficient, and this is the case here.”

When asked whether Poland would strive on the international forum to tighten sanctions on Minsk, Mr Przydacz replied that several tranches of sanctions had already been carried out, but if they did not bring any effect, further steps would be taken.

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, during his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, demanded that the rights of Belarusian oppositionists and activists of the Polish minority be respected and the release of all political prisoners in Belarus.