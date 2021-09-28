Supporting families is crucial: President Duda on Fox News

“State support offered to families is crucial,” President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with the US broadcaster Fox News, referring to the “500+” programme implemented in Poland, which, in his opinion, revolutionised the country. He also raised the topic of the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, stressing that “we did not agree to bring people to Poland by force.”

The President reiterated that in 2015 Poland did not agree to the forced allocation of immigrants, including refugees, forced by Germany, due to the unrealistic nature of such a project.

“We made it very clear that if anyone wants to come to Poland and looks for help or support… we will accept such a person and help them. At the same time, we did not agree to bring people to Poland by force,” he pointed out.

As he added, Poland does not agree to keep these people in prisons.

“We are not going to force anyone to stay. We are not going to detain anyone against their will,” Andrzej Duda said.

In an interview with Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson, the President described his views as “rather conservative.”

“I am a practising Christian, I pray, I am not ashamed of it in any way, and the family is invaluable to me. I support families, have pro-life views and stand up for life,” he stressed.

He explained that from both his political and personal perspective, the state support offered to families is crucial.

He pointed out that the 500+ programme implemented in Poland was one of his election promises in 2015 and called it “revolutionary.”

As he added, the programme revolutionised Poland and no one in Poland could imagine the country without it.

“It was the best thing, by far the best social programme that we managed to introduce,” he emphasised, stressing that there is also a support programme for school-age children in Poland, allowing their parents to buy them the necessary accessories for learning.

The interview’s host described Andrzej Duda’s words about the programmes supporting Polish families as “inspiring.”

Fox News interviewed the Polish President last Friday, during his stay at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. The interview was released on Monday in lengthy parts on the Tucker Carlson Tonight programme, aired between 8 pm. and 9 pm. local time.

Carlson’s show has, according to Fox, the highest viewership of any cable broadcast in America.

Mr Carlson announced that the interview with Andrzej Duda will be published in full on the broadcaster’s website.