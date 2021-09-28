Socialists, Greens and Liberals are likely to form a coalition in Germany: Polish MEP

The most likely coalition in Germany that can be formed after the elections is the one with the participation of socialists, greens and liberals,” believes the MEP, prof. Zdzisław Krasnodębski.

According to the MEP, the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany- Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands) now has a better chance of forming a government than the CDU(Christian Democratic Union of Germany- Christlich Demokratische Union Deutschlands).

“The question is whether they will be able to convince the Greens and Liberals to compromise and build a coalition. Germany is a country where the government has been in coalition for years, the system of exercising power is collective and it can be expected that this model will be continued. The effect of this will be that there will be no clear program of one party, but different parties will implement their policies in the ministries taken over,” he said.

Such a coalition, according to the MEP, will be more pro-Russian than the current cabinet of Angela Merkel. “It will conduct a social policy, so at the EU level it will pay attention to certain issues related to the social costs of the energy transformation. It must not be forgotten, however, that the SPD is the party of Gerhard Schroeder, Willy Brandt, and therefore the tradition of the so-called Ostpolitik, which means getting along with Russia, will revive. Certainly, there will be voices about the need to lift EU sanctions imposed on Russia, ”he said. In his opinion, “there will also be a harsher criticism of the so-called lack of the rule of law in Poland “.

In his opinion, the construction of a coalition consisting of CDU / CSU The Christian Social Union Christlich-Soziale Union), greens and liberals is much less probable. “However, such a scenario cannot be ruled out,” he pointeds out.

The Social Democrats from the SPD won Sunday elections to the German Bundestag, gaining 25.7 percent of votes and ahead of the CDU / CSU Christian Democrats, who obtained 24.1 percent. Germany is now speculating which parties will form a coalition to rule the country for the next four years.

Coalition talks will be initiated by the party that won the most votes in the elections. It is the winner who will choose the party, usually one or two, with whom the new government will form part of the coalition. The winning party also selects its candidate for the office of chancellor. The chancellor, in turn, appoints one of the cabinet members (usually a co-coalition partner) as vice-chancellor.

For the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), her term did not end on election day. She will remain in office until a new government is elected and shortly after the new chancellor is sworn in. As emphasiszed by the German media, it is likely that Merkel will be able to overtake Helmut Kohl in the ranking of the longest-serving German chancellors. Kohl’s term of office, which ended in 1998, was 5,870 days. To break this record, Merkel would need to remain in office until at least December 17.

The date of the swearing-in of the new cabinet and the new chancellor depends on the course and progress of the coalition talks – in 2007 the period from elections to the swearing-in of the chancellor was just over a month, in 2013 – it took almost three months, from September to December.