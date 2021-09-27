Texas company fined for breaking sanctions against Russia

The Texas-based company Cameron International, which supplies equipment for the oil industry, was fined USD 1.4 mln for breaking sanctions against Russia as part of a settlement with the prosecutor’s office. The company was to be involved in the Russian project in the Arctic.

According to the US Ministry of Finance, the case concerns a contract concluded by the Romanian subsidiary of Cameron International with Gazprom Neft Shelf, a Russian state-owned company, subject to sanctions imposed by the US after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Houston-based company, which is part of the Schlumberger concern, was to provide Gazprom with equipment for exploring oil fields in the Russian Arctic.

As part of the settlement, the ministry withdrew from the lawsuit against Cameron International in exchange for a USD 1.4 mln fine.