EC approves national recovery plan of Romania

On Monday, the European Commission approved the national plan for the recovery of Romania after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a step towards paying the country EUR 29.1 bn under the Reconstruction and Resilience Fund (RRF) in 2021-2026.

“I am pleased to present the European Commission’s support for Romania’s EUR 29.1 bn recovery and resilience plan. It focuses on efforts to achieve a green and digital transformation, from improving the energy efficiency of buildings to improving connectivity and digital skills,” announced the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Romania is to receive EUR 14.2 bn in subsidies and EUR 14.9 bn in loans from the RRF.

So far, the EC has issued four pools of bonds to finance the Reconstruction and Resilience Fund. In this way, it obtained EUR 54 bn.

Earlier on Monday, the EC spokeswoman Dana Spinant stated the Commission had not yet evaluated the Polish National Recovery Plan. She said that no specific deadline had been set for the end of talks between Poland and the EC on the matter. Poland submitted its draft of the plan to the EC on May 3 and it requires the approval of the EU before the funds can be accessed.